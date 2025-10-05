Deion Sanders Revealed He's Dealing With New Health Issue Months After Cancer
Deion Sanders seems to be living through a year unfortunately riddled with health issues.
The Colorado coach had his bladder removed in the spring after doctors found a cancerous tumor in his bladder.
While dealing with his cancer and the surgery, Sanders stayed mum in the public and didn't address any speculation about his absences until after he was cleared from doctors. However, Coach Prime may be taking a different approach moving forward when discussing his health to the public as he addressed some health issues he's currently dealing with after the Buffaloes' 35-21 loss to TCU on Saturday.
After the game, Sanders told reporters he has pain in his leg from what he believes to be blood clots. He's going to get them checked out soon.
"Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. ... I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing."
Sanders revealed he has a doctor's appointment on Monday to figure out what's going on.
Sanders spent time away from his team over the summer when he had his tumor, but hopefully he won't have to do that again during the season.
The Buffaloes are 2-3 and 0-3 in Big 12 play. They face No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday.