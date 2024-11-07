Deion Sanders Told Great Story About Shedeur Buying Furniture for Colorado Teammate
Colorado coach Deion Sanders took a moment during a presser with the media on Tuesday to commend his son and Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' character off the field.
After telling the room of reporters that his son's "heart is phenomenal," the elder Sanders proceeded to tell an inspiring story about Shedeur's honorable gesture towards a now-ex Colorado teammate.
"I don't know if you know it but, we had a guy ... I'm not gonna call his name ... Jump into the [transfer] portal—I think this offseason—that didn't have furniture in his home. And although he had an NIL but he didn't have furniture, Shedeur bought him furniture. He loaded him up."
But Sanders's act of kindness went largely unrecognized.
"He then jumped in the transfer portal and didn't even say thank you. Didn't even say bye. But he [Shedeur Sanders] don't trip. Because he's blessed enough to do it but that's who this young man is."
Sanders went on to add that his son has "always been mature" for the stage of life where he's at.
"He has a sense of humor, sense of maturity. And he's a phenomenal human being. And I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him as a young man."
Sanders, a senior, is excelling on the field and in the classroom for the Buffaloes. Fresh off of a standout 2023 campaign for the Buffaloes, the 22-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 2,591 yards and 21 touchdowns while leading the program to a 6-2 record.
Sanders all but confirmed his plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft in a viral video that was released earlier this week.