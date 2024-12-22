Dick Vitale Sounds Off on Lane Kiffin Over SMU, Indiana CFP Complaints
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale has made his stance clear on the discourse surrounding the first round of the College Football Playoff.
While Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is among the loud voices complaining about the inclusion of Indiana and SMU in the 12-team bracket following their blowout losses in the opening round, Vitale fired back.
"Wow Lane Kiffin I thought [you] were better than mocking out Hoosiers for having a tough time," Vitale wrote on social media. "Did [your] Ole Miss ever have a bad game? Look at film of your Kentucky and Florida games."
Vitale is still firing bullets at 85 years old.
Ole Miss did indeed have a rough time against Kentucky and Florida, losing 20–17 to a four-win Wildcats team and losing 24–17 to a Florida team that started the year 4–5.
Despite his team's struggles this year, Kiffin publicized several complaints about the CFP Committee on social media for rolling with the Hoosiers and Mustangs despite their weaker strengths of schedule. Kiffin took a shot Friday night during Notre Dame's 27–17 win over Indiana, and he served up another Saturday while Penn State handled SMU 38–10.
Ole Miss will get back to preparing for the Gator Bowl against Duke on Jan. 2. Vitale, though, will hopefully keep serving up his hot takes throughout the College Football Playoff.