Lane Kiffin Rips College Football Playoff Committee Again During Penn State-SMU Blowout
Lane Kiffin is not happy about Ole Miss being left out of the College Football Playoff.
After already tweeting out his frustrations regarding Indiana's loss to Notre Dame on Friday night, the Rebels head coach is back at it on Saturday afternoon as Penn State wipes the floor with SMU.
Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee...." Kiffin posted to X (formerly Twitter). "Riveting".
For context, Kiffin's Ole Miss squad finished 2024 just outside the CFP 12-team tournament—ranked ranked No. 14 with a 9-3 record. Alongside 10-2 Miami and fellow 9-3 SEC squads Alabama and South Carolina, they were passed up for the 11th and 12th seeds in the playoff for Indiana and SMU (No. 12 Clemson was an auto-bid after winning the ACC Championship).
While Ole Miss fans surely appreciate Kiffin’s constant advocating for the team, some naysayers in the college football world made valid points while roasting Kiffin for his posts.
To the committee's defense, the Rebels were in prime position to make the playoff following an early November win over No. 3 Georgia that found them ranked No. 9 in the country. Unfortunately, they never recovered after an ugly 24-17 loss to Florida the following week. Losing early in the season against a Kentucky team that finished the year 4-8 also didn’t help their case.
Ole Miss will instead play Duke in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl from Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium on Jan. 2.