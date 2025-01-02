Where Dillon Gabriel Ranks Among FBS Passing Leaders After Career Ends at Rose Bowl
Oregon's 41–21 loss at the Rose Bowl closes the book on the college career of Dillon Gabriel, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history.
Gabriel, who started his college journey at UCF (2019 to '21) before stints at CFB powers Oklahoma ('22 to '23) and Oregon ('24), engineered an impressive assault on the sport's quarterback record books through his 64-game career. The 2024 Heisman finalist departs with eye-popping stats:
Completions
1,376
Pass attempts
2,111
Passing yards
18,722
Touchdowns
155
Interceptions
32
Rush attempts
424
Rushing yards
1,209
Rushing touchdowns
33
Gabriel already held the FBS record as the player responsible for the most total career touchdowns entering Wednesday's game. He passed Case Keenum in early November against Maryland, and finishes with 189 touchdowns (155 passing, 33 rushing, one receiving).
His two passing touchdowns against Ohio State tied him with Keenum atop the all-time FBS list.
Rank
Player
Career passing TDs
T-1.
Dillon Gabriel
155
T-1.
Case Keenum
155
3.
Kellen Moore
142
T-4.
Graham Harrell
134
T-4.
Sam Hartman
134
Gabriel fell short of his run at the FBS record for all-time passing yards, falling less than 500 yards shy of Keenum's mark. Had Oregon made a run to the national championship game, this record was firmly in reach.
Rank
Player
Career Passing Yards
1.
Case Keenum
19,217
2.
Dillon Gabriel
18,722
3.
Timmy Chang
17,072
4.
Landry Jones
16,646
5.
Graham Harrell
17,793
Gabriel leaves college football with a slew of accomplishments. The veteran quarterback took home the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year awards this season, adding First-Team All-Big Ten honors. Sports Illustrated named him its First-Team All-American quarterback for the 2024 season. At Oklahoma, he was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and was the second-team All-AAC quarterback at UCF in '20.
Gabriel finished third in the Heisman Trophy race behind Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.