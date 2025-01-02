SI

Where Dillon Gabriel Ranks Among FBS Passing Leaders After Career Ends at Rose Bowl

With Oregon's loss to Ohio State, one of the most prolific careers in college football history comes to a close.

Dan Lyons

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Traeshon Holden as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Traeshon Holden as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon's 41–21 loss at the Rose Bowl closes the book on the college career of Dillon Gabriel, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history.

Gabriel, who started his college journey at UCF (2019 to '21) before stints at CFB powers Oklahoma ('22 to '23) and Oregon ('24), engineered an impressive assault on the sport's quarterback record books through his 64-game career. The 2024 Heisman finalist departs with eye-popping stats:

Completions

1,376

Pass attempts

2,111

Passing yards

18,722

Touchdowns

155

Interceptions

32

Rush attempts

424

Rushing yards

1,209

Rushing touchdowns

33

Gabriel already held the FBS record as the player responsible for the most total career touchdowns entering Wednesday's game. He passed Case Keenum in early November against Maryland, and finishes with 189 touchdowns (155 passing, 33 rushing, one receiving).

His two passing touchdowns against Ohio State tied him with Keenum atop the all-time FBS list.

Rank

Player

Career passing TDs

T-1.

Dillon Gabriel

155

T-1.

Case Keenum

155

3.

Kellen Moore

142

T-4.

Graham Harrell

134

T-4.

Sam Hartman

134

Gabriel fell short of his run at the FBS record for all-time passing yards, falling less than 500 yards shy of Keenum's mark. Had Oregon made a run to the national championship game, this record was firmly in reach.

Rank

Player

Career Passing Yards

1.

Case Keenum

19,217

2.

Dillon Gabriel

18,722

3.

Timmy Chang

17,072

4.

Landry Jones

16,646

5.

Graham Harrell

17,793

Gabriel leaves college football with a slew of accomplishments. The veteran quarterback took home the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year awards this season, adding First-Team All-Big Ten honors. Sports Illustrated named him its First-Team All-American quarterback for the 2024 season. At Oklahoma, he was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and was the second-team All-AAC quarterback at UCF in '20.

Gabriel finished third in the Heisman Trophy race behind Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

