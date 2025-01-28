QB Dillon Gabriel Will Salute All Three College Programs He Played for at Senior Bowl
Over the course of a six-year college career, quarterback Dillon Gabriel saw everything.
He played in three conferences, and watched all three of the teams he played for switch conferences at one time or another. He played before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. He played before and after the advent of NIL rights.
By the time he wrapped up the career he ended as FBS's all-time leader in touchdown passes, Gabriel garnered the appreciation of UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon fans. It was only right, then, that he honor all three schools on his Senior Bowl helmet.
Ahead of Saturday's annual all-star game, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy shared a picture of Gabriel's custom helmet—outfitted with a Knights, Sooners and Ducks decal.
The helmet contains a black field with Oregon's feather pattern on one side and an Oklahoma decal on the other. A UCF decal adorns the back of the helmet beneath a gold stripe.
Gabriel, 24, is coming off his best season by completion percentage—one that landed him in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.