QB Dillon Gabriel Will Salute All Three College Programs He Played for at Senior Bowl

The Mililani, Hawai'i native's record-setting career spanned six years.

Dillon Gabriel after No. 1 Oregon's 41–21 loss to No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025.
Dillon Gabriel after No. 1 Oregon's 41–21 loss to No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Over the course of a six-year college career, quarterback Dillon Gabriel saw everything.

He played in three conferences, and watched all three of the teams he played for switch conferences at one time or another. He played before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. He played before and after the advent of NIL rights.

By the time he wrapped up the career he ended as FBS's all-time leader in touchdown passes, Gabriel garnered the appreciation of UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon fans. It was only right, then, that he honor all three schools on his Senior Bowl helmet.

Ahead of Saturday's annual all-star game, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy shared a picture of Gabriel's custom helmet—outfitted with a Knights, Sooners and Ducks decal.

The helmet contains a black field with Oregon's feather pattern on one side and an Oklahoma decal on the other. A UCF decal adorns the back of the helmet beneath a gold stripe.

Gabriel, 24, is coming off his best season by completion percentage—one that landed him in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

