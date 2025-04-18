Rece Davis Shares Strong Opinion on Future of Headgear Pick in Lee Corso's Retirement
With Lee Corso set to retire from his role on College GameDay in August, the first question for many college football fans was on the future of his iconic headgear picks featured on every show.
Will the headgear picks be retired along with Corso? Or will someone else on the set—perhaps Pat McAfee—continue the weekly tradition? Well, longtime host Rece Davis has weighed in on the debate.
"I think I'm going to have to tackle anybody that tries to do a headgear pick other than Lee Corso," Davis said on CNN Thursday night. "That, to me, is his signature moment and it should stay with him, in my judgement. I will fight very hard not to be overruled or vetoed on that. Many people tell me it's something they look forward to every week and I think that it's his, and his alone."
Corso is calling it a career after starring on College GameDay for the last 38 seasons. He made his first headgear pick back on Oct. 5, 1996 and has closed nearly every episode with one ever since. Over those many years, Corso has made 430 selections and picked the correct winner 66.5% of the time.
There will be another headgear pick when Corso appears on his last episode later this summer on Aug. 30. The college football world will wait to see if the tradition will continue, but if it was up to Rece, the headgear picks will cease to exist after No. 431.