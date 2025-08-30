ESPN Had a Touching Tribute for Lee Corso Ahead of His Final Headgear Pick
When Lee Corso made his final headgear pick on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, it was the end of an era.
Fittingly, Corso ended the era the same way he began it—by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win.
Before Corso made his final pick, ESPN presented a video package honoring the tradition of the headgear pick and the career of Corso.
The video, titled “Choices,” and narrated by Corso’s longtime partner at the GameDay desk Kirk Herbstreit, showed him donning the headgear of schools across the country. It was a great way to set up his last pick.
GameDay will head to Norman, Okla. next week for the matchup between No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 14 Michigan.
While Corso won’t be making a headgear pick, maybe some new traditions are about to begin on the GameDay set.