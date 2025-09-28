Fernando Mendoza Apologized for Late Safety: 'I Know I Really Cooked People's Spreads'
Indiana quarterback and Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza took a safety as the clock hit zero during the Hoosiers' 20-15 win over Iowa Saturday. The two points for the Hawkeyes didn't matter in the outcome of the game, but it may have caused some rooting for IU to cover specific spreads a brutal loss.
The Hoosiers were at their own 40-yard line with three seconds left on fourth down and just needed the clock to hit zero to officially escape with the win. Once the ball was snapped, Mendoza sprinted to his own end zone and went down once he hit the black turf, giving Iowa two points to end the game.
Mendoza apparently realized some folks were rooting for the Hoosiers to cover alternate game spreads or a second-half spread, which the two points could have altered. Typically, you don't see athletes comment on betting implications from their play on the field, but the Cal transfer felt badly. At least somewhat.
"I probably shouldn't be saying this, but I know I probably cooked people's spreads and stuff like that," he said after the game via The Hoosier On3's Zach Browning. "And I really apologize for that, but in that moment my goal was to win the game. At that point at zero-zero [on the clock], I saw when I was at the 2-yard line and I just kind of ran to the back. ... For us, we're always looking for the Indiana money line, which is a win."
The 5-0 Hoosiers have a week off before their toughest test yet when they travel to play Oregon, which is coming off a road win over Penn State, on Oct. 11.