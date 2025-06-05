First CFB Game Between Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson As Coaches Moved to NFL Stadium
Former NFL stars, and ex-Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson signed up to become head coaches in college football this fall—Vick at Norfolk State and Jackson at Delaware State, both HBCU programs. The first matchup is now set between them, and they'll be taking their teams to an even larger stage.
The former Eagles teammates will reunite at Lincoln Financial Field this fall due to increased fan interest. The Oct. 30 matchup between Norfolk State and Delaware State will be played in the Eagles stadium after originally being scheduled to take place at Delaware State.
It will be a special day for both Vick and Jackson as they reflect on their NFL careers, specifically on their time with the Eagles, while also cherishing their new occupations as coaches.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage," Vick said, via the Eagles' press release. "Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field—this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen."
Vick had a memorable time with the Eagles from 2009-13. The quarterback won NFL Comeback Player of the Year and was runner-up for the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2010.
Jackson was drafted by the Eagles in 2008, and the receiver is most known for his iconic punt return touchdown vs. the Giants in '10 to win the game. Both Vick and Jackson were Pro Bowlers that season.
We'll see which first-year coach comes out victorious in Philadelphia on Oct. 30.