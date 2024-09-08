Five Best Screenshots From Drama-Filled Week 2 of 2024 College Football Season
Every week, we watch college football for the drama.
In a matter of hours, a team expected to contend for a national championship can see its title hopes fade away. (Looking at you, Notre Dame.) Field goals that will go on to define a team's season are made and missed—and weekends for those watching in the stands are boosted or spoiled.
In Week 2, we witnessed the No. 5-ranked Fighting Irish lose to Northern Illinois, No. 21 Iowa cough up a 13-point lead to Iowa State and one of the best postgame interviews you'll see all season long.
Without further ado, here the five best screenshots from an action-packed Week 2 that featured a few big upsets and wacky moments:
5. Lakefront bunny
No, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits weren't in town to check out Northwestern's temporary lakefront stadium. An actual rabbit invaded the field in the middle of the Wildcats' 26–20 overtime loss to Duke, and it was chased off the field by Willie the Wildcat, Northwestern's mascot.
4. 11-on-1 touchdown?
You don't see this very often. Missouri State scored a touchdown against Ball State—only to have it called back because 10 Cardinals players were offsides in a huddle near the sideline. Officials didn't let Missouri State decline the penalty, either, but they did end up scoring again three plays later. This time against a full 11-team defense.
3. Heartbreak in South Bend
Nobody expected Notre Dame to lose on home turf to Northern Illinois, which had never defeated a top-10 team in its 57-year program history. But these fans saw it happen, just like they watched the Fighting Irish lose to big underdogs at home in Marshall and Stanford in 2022.
2. Fumbling Away the Cy-Hawk Trophy
Everything was going Iowa's way in the first half of the Hawkeyes' rivalry matchup against Iowa State on Saturday. Iowa's defense held the Cyclones scoreless through two quarters. Heck, even Iowa's offense looked good.
But in the second half, the Cyclones stormed back. Kyle Konrardy nailed a 54-yard field goal with six second left to secure a 20–19 win, leaving many Hawkeyes fans looking like that poor college kid pictured above.
1. Tears of Joy
Thomas Hammock played four years at Northern Illinois as a running back in the early 2000s. Over 20 years later, he coached the Huskies to the best win in their program's history, beating No. 5-ranked Notre Dame 16–14 on the road.
Shortly after the win, tears streamed down Hammock's face as he detailed his emotions to reporter Zora Stephenson on the NBC broadcast. It was worth the watch.