Brock Purdy Erupts Into Living Room Celebration After Iowa State Upsets No. 21 Iowa

The 49ers quarterback couldn't hold in his excitement after Iowa State's game-winning field goal against Iowa.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy erupted into celebration after Iowa State upset No. 21 Iowa on Saturday.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spent four seasons as Iowa State's starting quarterback and knows the in-state rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes well.

So it's no surprise that Purdy, whose season begins on Monday night against the New York Jets, found time to lock in and watch Iowa State's thrilling 20–19 upset victory over No. 21 Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

A clip circulated on Saturday evening showing Purdy, standing a few feet away from his television in his living room, erupting into raucous celebration after Cyclones freshman kicker Kyle Konrardy converted a go-ahead 54-yard field goal with six seconds left to clinch the victory for Iowa State.

Purdy will never forget his roots as the Cyclone for life still enjoys a good rivalry victory over the Hawkeyes.

Purdy kicks off his season on Monday night at home against the Jets, which many Iowa State players will certainly keep their eye on.

