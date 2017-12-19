Florida State Recruiting: Updated List of Commits Ahead of National Signing Day 2018

Take a look at Florida State’s 2018 recruiting class.

By Dan Gartland
December 19, 2017

New Florida State coach Willie Taggart faces his first big test on Wednesday with the beginning of the new early signing period. 

The Seminoles needed to reschedule a game against Louisiana-Monroe in order to squeak into bowl eligibility at 6–6. Jimbo Fisher jumped ship for Texas A&M before the ULM game and FSU managed to pry Taggart away from Oregon after a successful first season there. 

FSU lost several recruits as rumors swirled that Fisher was looking for a way out of Tallahassee and several more once he officially departed. 

Here are FSU’s commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports. 

Anthony Lytton, CB, Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.) – Four stars (committed)

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) – Four stars (committed)

Robert Cooper, DT, South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) – Four stars (committed)

D’Marcus Adams, WR, Mainland (Daytona Beach) – Four stars (committed)

Christian Meadows, G, Macon County (Montezuma, Ga.) – Four stars (committed)

Amari Gainer, OLB, Lawton Chiles (Tallahassee) – Four stars (committed)

Christian Armstrong, T, Warner Robins (Ga.) – Three stars (committed)

Rosendo Louis, ILB, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) – Three stars (committed)

Chaz Neal, DE, Wesley Chapel (Zephyrhills, Fla.) – Three stars (committed)

