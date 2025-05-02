Former Top Recruit Johntay Cook Commits to ACC School in Transfer Portal
Former five-star wide receiver recruit Johntay Cook has committed to Syracuse in the transfer portal, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Cook spent the first two seasons of his career at Texas, where he caught 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 20 games for the Longhorns. At the end of the 2024 regular season, Cook entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington. After 17 days with the program, Cook entered the portal again.
The move for Fran Brown and Syracuse is not without some risk off the field. Cook has been arrested twice this offseason. The first time was on Feb. 4, when Cook was arrested on charges of misdemeanor theft and interfering with public duties. Less than two weeks later, in mid-February, Cook was arrested again and charged with possession of marijuana of less than two ounces.
Cook will be looking to put the legal issues behind him and make an impact on the field for Brown and the Orange this fall.
In Brown's first season at Syracuse, he went 10-3, which included a victory in the Holiday Bowl.