Georgia Dismisses DB David Daniel-Sisavanh After Reckless Driving Charge
Georgia has dismissed senior defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh from the program following a February reckless driving charge in which he evaded police on the Interstate 75/85 connector in Atlanta.
"We wish David good luck during his next step," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday.
Daniel-Sisavanh played in 24 games over the past two seasons as a core member of Georgia's special teams units, and served in the Bulldogs' dime package on defense as an extra defensive back. He made 24 total tackles, including two for loss, to go along with two pass breakups.
In total, Georgia has accumulated 24 different driving-related incidents since January of 2023. As the numbers continue to pile up, Smart has faced pressure to implement more viable ways of disciplining players within his program to curb the off-field issues.
Georgia is expected to be one of the top programs in college football this season, as the Bulldogs seek their third national title in four seasons.