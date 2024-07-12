It’s Time for Georgia’s Kirby Smart to Answer Some Tough Questions
Georgia Bulldogs senior linebacker Smael Mondon and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bo Hughley were arrested in two separate driving-related incidents this week. Mondon was booked on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets. Hughley was charged separately for reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane.
Unfortunately for Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart, the two off-field incidents affecting the program this week are nothing new.
This is the fourth driving-related arrest involving a Georgia football player this offseason. Incoming transfer running back Trevor Etienne was arrested in March for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and other related charges. Etienne’s DUI charge was dismissed this week after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and guilty to underage possession of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane. Wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested in May for reckless driving. His case is still pending.
These are just four of the 19 driving-related offenses that have taken place since the first, and most consequential incident in January 2023, when offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a racing-related incident that involved former Bulldog Jalen Carter.
Carter, who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, was charged with reckless driving and racing in March 2023, and entered into a plea deal to avoid jail time. Carter received 12 months probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service and complete a driving course. The tragedy came just a week removed from Georgia’s national championship victory over TCU.
One incident that involved two deaths was more than enough. Action must be taken by Smart within his program to ensure that these persistent issues stop. He sidestepped accountability for his players’ transgressions at SEC media day last year. The issues have only gotten worse since then. To date, any discipline administered behind closed doors to his players for decisions made off the field have either not been taken seriously or overlooked.
Smart is indisputably the best coach in college football and the frontman of the best program in college football’s best conference. This is Smart’s problem to solve and he needs to do it sooner rather than later before another person gets hurt or killed at the expense of rostering ill-advised players in pursuit of national championships.
Smart needs to answer the questions that will be posed about his team off the field when he arrives at SEC media day next week.
Otherwise, it’ll be time to start asking questions about whether or not Smart, a two-time national champion, is fit enough to continue to lead the football program at the University of Georgia.