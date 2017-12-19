Even before the College Football Playoff, Georgia will lay the foundation for a return trip with Wednesday’s early signing day.

The Bulldogs have secured commitments from three players ranked the best in the nation at their position, including No. 1 quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is also ranked as the No. 2 play in the nation. Fields could be Georgia’s backup quarterback next season if Jacob Eason decides to transfer after being surpassed on the depth chart by true freshman Jake Fromm.

This will be Kirby Smart’s third recruiting class at Georgia, and his first as the reigning SEC champion.

Here are Georgia’s commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports.

Justin Fields, dual-threat QB, Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) – Five stars (committed)

Zamir White, RB, Scotland County (Laurinburg, N.C.) – Five stars (committed)

Adam Anderson, OLB, Rome (Ga.) – Five stars (committed)

James Cook, RB, Miami Northwestern (Fla.), – Four stars (committed)

Trey Hill, G, Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) – Four stars (committed)

Kearis Jackson, WR, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – Four stars (committed)

Azeez Ojulari, DE, Marietta (Ga.) – Four stars (committed)

Elijah Moore, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) – Four stars (committed)

Warren Ericson, C, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) – Four stars (committed)

Chris Smith, CB, Hapeville Charter (Atlanta) – Four stars (committed)

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Hutchinson Community College (Juco) – Four stars (committed)

John FitzPatrick, TE, Marist School (Atlanta) – Four stars (committed)

Jordan Davis, DT, Mallard Creek (Charlotte) – Three stars (committed)

Aaron Brule, S, Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) – Three stars (committed)

Owen Condon, T, Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City) – Three stars (committed)

Tramel Walthour, DT, Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.) – Three stars (committed)

Rachad Wildgoose Jr., S, Miami Northwestern (Fla.) – Three stars (committed)

Jake Camarda, K, Norcross (Ga.) – Three stars (committed)