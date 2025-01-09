SI

Georgia QB Carson Beck Reportedly Makes Stunning Transfer Portal Decision

Shocking news for the Bulldogs.

Brigid Kennedy

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck on Nov 29, 2024.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck on Nov 29, 2024. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In quite a shocking decision, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3's Pete Nakos reported Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Pete Thamel later confirmed the bombshell.

Beck, who had previously declared for the 2025 NFL draft, missed the Bulldogs' stint in the College Football Playoff after suffering an elbow injury in the SEC championship game. Should he go through with his decision, he will very likely be one of the highest-paid transfers in the history of college football, per On3.

Miami is reportedly a favorite in terms of destination, Thamel adds; notably, Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has already declared for the draft.

Still, however, the two-time national champ "intends to listen to all potential suitors for the best situation."

A decision is expected "within the week," Thamel adds, noting that Beck will not be able to throw until March but should be fine by summer camp.

The 23-year-old threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Georgia in 2024.

