SI

Georgia WR Rara Thomas Arrested on Family Violence Charges, per Report

The arrest of Thomas adds to the litany of off-field arrests for the Bulldogs football program.

Mike McDaniel

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) runs against Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) runs against Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Georgia Bulldogs senior wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested on Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including two misdemeanor counts of battery and one count of second-degree cruelty to children, which is a felony charge, according to a report from Dawgs HQ.

At the time of this writing, Thomas remains in jail, where he awaits a bond hearing. He was booked into jail by Athens-Clarke County Police at 3:20 a.m. ET.

Thomas's arrest continues the litany of off-field run-ins with the law inside the Georgia football program, many of which have come in the form of driving-related charges.

As for Thomas, this is not the first time that he has faced charges like these. Thomas was arrested in 2023 after enrolling as a transfer from Mississippi State on one misdemeanor count of family violence and one felony count of false imprisonment. Both charges were eventually dropped after Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program and completed an anger management course, along with court-mandated community service.

Thomas was expected to slide into a starting role with the Bulldogs offense this fall after catching 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown in a supporting role last season.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football