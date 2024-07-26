Georgia WR Rara Thomas Arrested on Family Violence Charges, per Report
Georgia Bulldogs senior wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested on Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including two misdemeanor counts of battery and one count of second-degree cruelty to children, which is a felony charge, according to a report from Dawgs HQ.
At the time of this writing, Thomas remains in jail, where he awaits a bond hearing. He was booked into jail by Athens-Clarke County Police at 3:20 a.m. ET.
Thomas's arrest continues the litany of off-field run-ins with the law inside the Georgia football program, many of which have come in the form of driving-related charges.
As for Thomas, this is not the first time that he has faced charges like these. Thomas was arrested in 2023 after enrolling as a transfer from Mississippi State on one misdemeanor count of family violence and one felony count of false imprisonment. Both charges were eventually dropped after Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program and completed an anger management course, along with court-mandated community service.
Thomas was expected to slide into a starting role with the Bulldogs offense this fall after catching 23 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown in a supporting role last season.