Georgia WR Rara Thomas Dismissed From Program After Family Violence Arrest
Georgia senior wide receiver Rara Thomas has been dismissed from the program following his arrest on multiple family violence-related charges last week.
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart announced the news of Thomas's dismissal at the beginning of a press conference on Thursday for fall camp.
"On Rara, I had a chance to sit down with him and meet face-to-face Tuesday, which I think was really important, and let him know that he can no longer be a part of the football team. He understands that and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward," Smart said.
Thomas was arrested on July 26 on multiple charges, including two misdemeanor counts of battery and one felony count of second-degree cruelty to children. This was the second time that Thomas had been arrested on family violence-related charges since joining the Georgia football program in 2023. The '23 charges, which included a misdemeanor count of family violence and a felony count of false imprisonment, were dropped after Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program and completed an anger management course and community service.
Thomas caught 23 passes for 383 yards and one touchdown in 2023 in his only season with the Bulldogs after his transfer from Mississippi State.