Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck Celebrate QB’s Miami Signing With Perfect Video
Just one day after entering the transfer portal, Carson Beck has committed to leave Georgia and join the Miami Hurricanes.
Beck, who revoked his decision to enter the 2025 NFL Draft and instead went into the transfer portal, joins girlfriend and Hurricanes basketball standout Hanna Cavinder at Miami.
Cavinder shared her approval for Beck's decision with a simple message on X: "It’s a great day to be a miami hurricane."
Later, Cavinder posted a video to her TikTok of her and Beck making the "U" to the song "It's All About the U (Miami Hurricanes)," the perfect song for the occasion.
Cavinder and Beck now form an astounding Miami power couple, as they both play for the University, and both athletes have already capitalized on their name, image, and likeness. Beck has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Hurricanes, while Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, have several partnerships through their "Cavinder Twins" brand as college basketball stars.
Beck is slated to take over Miami's starting quarterback position as Cam Ward heads for the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck is coming off of ulnar collateral ligament surgery on his right elbow, causing him to miss Georgia's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions when healthy for Georgia during the 2024 season.
Cavinder and Miami's women's basketball team are currently 11-5, with Cavinder averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in her final year of college eligibility.