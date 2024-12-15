Two Players Received Exactly One First-Place Vote in 2024 Heisman Trophy Voting
Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter captured the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in a narrow victory over Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty. It was the narrowest margin of victory for a Heisman winner since 2009.
Hunter captured 2,231 total points, while Ashton Jeanty received 2,017 total points. Hunter garnered 552 first-place votes, while Jeanty earned 309 first-place votes.
While the majority of the first-place votes went to one of the four finalists in Hunter, Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, there were a couple of surprise first-place votes that were cast down ballot.
Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren and Hunter's teammate, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, each earned one first-place vote each. Warren finished seventh in the Heisman vote, while Sanders finished eighth.
Here's the full ballot:
PLACE
PLAYER
1ST PLACE VOTES
TOTAL POINTS
1
Travis Hunter (Colorado)
552
2,231
2
Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
309
2,017
3
Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
24
516
4
Cam Ward (Miami)
6
229
5
Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
3
170
6
Bryson Daily (Army)
3
69
7
Tyler Warren (Penn State)
1
52
8
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
1
47
9
Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
2
22
10
Kyle McCord (Syracuse)
0
9