Two Players Received Exactly One First-Place Vote in 2024 Heisman Trophy Voting

While most first-place votes were cast for the four finalists, there were a couple of surprises.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of two players who received exactly one first-place vote.
Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter captured the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in a narrow victory over Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty. It was the narrowest margin of victory for a Heisman winner since 2009.

Hunter captured 2,231 total points, while Ashton Jeanty received 2,017 total points. Hunter garnered 552 first-place votes, while Jeanty earned 309 first-place votes.

While the majority of the first-place votes went to one of the four finalists in Hunter, Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, there were a couple of surprise first-place votes that were cast down ballot.

Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren and Hunter's teammate, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, each earned one first-place vote each. Warren finished seventh in the Heisman vote, while Sanders finished eighth.

Here's the full ballot:

PLACE

PLAYER

1ST PLACE VOTES

TOTAL POINTS

1

Travis Hunter (Colorado)

552

2,231

2

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

309

2,017

3

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)

24

516

4

Cam Ward (Miami)

6

229

5

Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)

3

170

6

Bryson Daily (Army)

3

69

7

Tyler Warren (Penn State)

1

52

8

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

1

47

9

Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)

2

22

10

Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

0

9

