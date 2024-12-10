SI

Radio Host Believes He May Risk Backlash After Early Reveal of Heisman Vote

The vote that was cast may surprise you.

Mike McDaniel

An Arizona radio host believes he may lose his Heisman vote for publicly revealing who he voted for.
Arizona-based radio host Dan Bickley went public regarding his Heisman Trophy vote on the radio on Tuesday, a move that could get him in hot water with the Heisman Trust.

But it was all worth it to express his admiration for Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo, who was not named a finalist to be in New York for the presentation.

"Skattebo will receive at least one first-place Heisman vote," Bickley said on Tuesday. "And I know that because I cast that vote. Not as a gift, mind you, but because I believe Skattebo when he says he's the best running back in the country."

Why did Bickley vote for Skattebo? Not only because he's an outstanding player, but because Bickley believes that Skattebo was snubbed when he was not named a Heisman finalist.

"Maybe my vote get rescinded for telling you all of this. I don't care. I'm that angry. Maybe I get accused nationally of blatant homerism. That's fine, too. Because if there was ever a time for me to serve the locals, it's this time," Bickley added.

Skattebo was definitely worthy of making it to New York as a finalist. His 11–2 Sun Devils won the Big 12 and earned a first round bye in the College Football Playoff, and Skattebo was a key reason why. He ran for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns, and added 506 receiving yards and three more scores.

Skattebo will have to settle for (likely) being named in All-American and chasing a national championship instead.

