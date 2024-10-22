SI

Indiana Star QB Kurtis Rourke May Return to Lineup Quicker Than Anticipated

Rourke injured his thumb in Saturday's statement win over Nebraska.

Rourke underwent surgery on his injured throwing hand on Monday, and could return as soon as Nov. 2 against Michigan State.
Indiana Hoosiers starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke injured the thumb on his right throwing hand in Saturday's 56-7 victory over Nebraska, and was initially ruled out indefinitely with the injury.

However, after undergoing surgery on his thumb on Monday, there is early optimism that Rourke could be back earlier than anticipated, perhaps as soon as Nov. 2 when the Hoosiers take on the Michigan State Spartans, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Monday's surgery provided clarity around the state of Rourke's injury and potential timeline for return.

Rourke remains doubtful for Saturday's home tilt against the Washington Huskies. Sophomore Tayven Jackson is expected to start after leading four second half touchdown drives against the Cornhuskers following Rourke's injury last Saturday.

But if Rourke can return in two weeks, and can be effective with his injured hand, it would be a boon to Indiana's chances of contending for a Big Ten title and potential College Football Playoff berth.

Rourke has completed 74.6% of his passes this season for 1,941 yards and 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Indiana is 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 13 nationally entering Saturday's game against Washington. It is the Hoosiers' best start to a season in 57 years.

