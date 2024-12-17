Joel Klatt Gave Simple Reason Why Travis Hunter Got His Heisman Vote
Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter had a junior season that will never be forgotten by the college football world, culminating with the 21-year-old winning the Heisman Trophy last weekend in New York City.
Hunter, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, was a star on both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes. He hauled in 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns and he intercepted four passes while breaking up 11.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt explained on his podcast this week why his Heisman vote went to Hunter, who narrowly beat out Boise State's Ashton Jeanty for the award. Klatt broke down how opposing offenses shied away from Hunter before saying Hunter's season was truly special.
"So why did I vote for Travis Hunter?," Klatt asked. "Because Travis Hunter was doing things that we’ve never seen before in the history of the sport. We might never see it again. It wasn’t just a historic season. It was a totally unprecedented season. He was doing things that quite frankly bend the mind. The number of snaps and the level at which he played in those snaps is just something I don’t think we’re ever going to see again."
Here are Klatt's full comments:
Hunter and the Buffaloes will close out the season later this month when they face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.