Johnny Manziel Backs Baker Mayfield's Stance on Flag Planting in College Football
Flag planting on the field was a controversial topic, to say the least, in college football over the weekend as multiple rivalry games ended with intense moments on the field between opponents.
Arguably the most notable incident from this weekend is when Michigan planted its flag on Ohio State's logo after upsetting the Buckeyes 13–10 on the road. A huge brawl broke out, which escalated into police using pepper spray on the field. The Big Ten dealt each of the schools a $100,000 fine after the scuffle.
Former NCAA star quarterback Baker Mayfield voiced his support for these rivalry traditions to stay alive, and now another college football legend, Johnny Manziel, agreed with his sentiment to "let the boys play."
"In big rivalry weeks like this, I really think you have to look at it and say if you don't want somebody to do something like that, go out and take care of it on the field," Manziel said on Action Network's BBOC. "I look at that Ohio State situation this week and just like, you have every chance. You're really big favorites in this, of course Michigan's gonna be pumped up to go and do this. It's rivalry week, things get a little chippy, this is what makes college football so special.
"These rivalry games are coming every single year, you wanna win these. To be able to go and celebrate it like that, if you don't want it to happen, then stop them on the field."
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stopped his team from celebrating on Texas A&M's logo after their win, but he also made sure the Longhorns made their mark during the actual game, as Manziel hints at in his argument.