QB Kaidon Salter Expected to Commit to Colorado As Likely Shedeur Sanders Replacement
As Shedeur Sanders prepares to play in his final game for Colorado later this month in the Alamo Bowl, the Buffaloes appear to already have found a replacement for their star quarterback in the transfer portal for 2025.
Colorado is expected to earn the commitment of former Conference USA MVP in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter on Wednesday following a visit this week, according to a report from ESPN's Max Olson. Salter, who has one season of eligibility remaining, completed 56.3% of his passes for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions this season. He also added 579 rushing yards and seven scores.
In his career, Salter is a 58.7% passer for 5,889 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 2,006 yards and 21 more scores.
While Salter may not be quite the passer that Sanders is in terms of arm strength and pro moxie, he does have a playmaking ability outside of the pocket that will provide a different look to the Buffaloes' offense next season, as Colorado looks to improve on its nine-win regular season performance in 2025 with a new-look roster.