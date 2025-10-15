Katie Nolan Destroys UNC’S Mike Lombardi Over His 'Cute' Typewriter Video
Mike Lombardi is the general manager of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. He joined the program earlier this year in tandem with his longtime football collaborator, Bill Belichick. The duo has not received rave reviews early in their tenure as the team has struggled both on and off the field.
Lombardi recently posted a video about how he writes his weekly to-do list using a typewriter on his Instagram and it later went viral.
Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson left a comment the day he posted the video saying, "I always got the sense that you were a Tortured Poet" and added, "All jokes aside; this is a powerful message in the Age of Information. I’ll have to give it a try."
The rest of the internet didn't seem to take notice until this week when it started to surface on X and TikTok. The latter site is where SiriusXM's Katie Nolan encountered the video. She then went on a short, but funny and NSFW rant about it on her podcast Casuals.
"It’s just him sitting in front of a typewriter," said Nolan. "Talking to the camera earnestly about why he does it that way and how it’s taught him to slow down. I’m like, Buddy, read the f---ing room. There’s no way that people are watching this going like, I love that. So old school! They’re like, Hey, maybe buy a laptop! Maybe buy a laptop and Google what do we do to win? Hey, maybe use technology. Can you text Bill to cut the s--- from a typewriter? No. Cute vid and all, but your team f---ng blows and you are, correct me if I’m wrong, one of the highest paid in that position across college football. You are like a state employee who’s just a bottomless pit. Whatever. Cool video. I liked it."
Lombardi posted this during the Tar Heels off week following their loss to UCF. "Be competitive against Clemson" obviously didn't make the list.