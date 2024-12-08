SI

Kirk Herbsteit's Blunt Message on Why Ohio State's Home Game Could Be Bad for Buckeyes

Andy Nesbitt

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will host Tennessee on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will host Tennessee on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. / Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time we saw Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes on a football field they were leaving their home turf in anger after being upset by Michigan in their annual rivalry game.

The next time we'll see them on a football field will be Saturday, Dec. 21 when they host the Tennessee Volunteers in a first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff.

While hosting a playoff game is likely always good news for a team, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explained why things could quickly go "sideways" for the Buckeyes against the Vols. Ohio State fans have been furious with Day since he suffered his fourth straight loss to Michigan and many want him fired.

Herbstreit feels that if Tennessee gets off to a hot start, Ohio State fans could turn on Day and make it a miserable atmosphere for the home team.

"After the way Ohio State's season ended against Michigan, I don't know if it wouldn't have been better to Ohio State to go on the road to get away from their home crowd that will be booing after their third down not converting," Herbstreit said on ESPN's selection show on Sunday. "And if the punter comes out, booing Ryan Day. They'll have to rally and have a good start to that game, or it could turn sideways with the home crowd, in my opinion."

The winner of this game will next face No. 1 Oregon.

More From Around College Football

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Football