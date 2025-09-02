Kirk Herbstreit Was Caught on a Hot Mic During UNC, Bill Belichick Opener
Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis called Bill Belichick's North Carolina debut for ESPN on Monday night. The Tar Heels did not put on a show as TCU dominated in Chapel Hill and had fans heading for the exit early.
Those who stuck around might have heard Herbstreit on a hot mic as the ESPN broadcast returned from commercial at the start of the fourth quarter. Chuckling, Herbstreit said, "You're bad," and then made another sound before Davis started talking to the audience.
Who knows what Herbstreit was reacting to here. It would be irresponsible to guess. We can only assume that the "you're bad" was not directed at his dog, Pete, who traveled to the game with him. By all accounts, Pete is a good boy—and if he had been bad, they probably wouldn't have given him a headset later in the fourth quarter while they were trying to kill time.
Herbstreit, Pete and ESPN will now head to Oklahoma for the Sooners-Wolverines game on Saturday.