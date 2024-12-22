Kirk Herbstreit Defends Ryan Day, Calls Out 'Lunatic Fringe' Ohio State Fans After CFP Win
Kirk Herbstreit had some harsh words for those who have doubted Ohio State head coach Ryan Day in recent weeks.
During the Buckeyes' rout of Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Herbstreit voiced his support for Day while taking a dig at the "lunatic fringe" fans that were calling for his job.
Day found himself in the crosshairs of some angry Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan during rivalry week. Herbstreit made clear that he thinks Day is the right coach for the Ohio State job, and also took a shot at those who were calling for his ousting, including ESPN's own popular debate show, First Take.
"The lunatic fringe at Ohio State is as powerful as anywhere in the country. It used to be 8 to 10, I think it's grown now to about 15 to 20. I'm sure they'll be happy tonight, fired up about what the team did, but God forbid they lose to Oregon. They'll want to fire [Day] again," said Herbstreit.
"First Take tried to fire him. They thought he was done, so I'll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday after this performance. They had him out, trying to find replacements. But here he is, he still has his hat on. He's still coaching," said Herbstreit.
It was a bit of an odd rant from Herbstreit, who stayed on the topic for quite a while during the fourth quarter. He made abundantly clear how he feels about the extreme opinions from some sections of the Ohio State fanbase, particularly to do with Day.