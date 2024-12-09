Ryan Day Had Comical Answer About OSU Fans Who Might Boo at Home CFP Game
Ohio State will host Tennessee in a College Football Playoff matchup on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Ohio Stadium, and coach Ryan Day is fully anticipating the home crowd to boo his Buckeyes.
Part of the reason Buckeyes fans are expected to boo their team at home is due to the last time Ohio State played on home turf—a 13–10 loss in the rivalry game to Michigan. This loss caused fans to call for Day to be fired.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit even reminded people how fans boo Ohio State when they don't convert a third down play. Day gave a similar answer about the home crowd booing when speaking to media on Sunday.
“That happens sometimes on a three and out anyway, so we’re good, we’re used to it," Day said before giving his actual message about playing at home. "No, we're fired up to be at home, we can't wait to be at home. It's going to be a great atmosphere. And, our guys are fired up to go finish the season with a win at Ohio State."
Hopefully, for Day's sake, the Buckeyes can get up early against the Volunteers and not worry about the crowd potentially booing them. But, we'll see how the matchup goes. It might have some weight regarding Day's future in the program.