Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Peter Helps ESPN Interview Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

A good boy.

Mike Kadlick

It's never a dull moment for Peter Herbstreit.
It's never a dull moment for Peter Herbstreit. / Photo via Kirk Herbstreit on X.
With the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes set to square off in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night, ESPN's crew is getting ready for their call of the big game.

Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit—whose dog Peter has become an internet sensation as he travels the country with his father this football season—shared a photo of the young pup hanging out with them during an interview with Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.

"Peter LOVES [Riley Leonard]!" Herbstreit wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Fun getting over to [Notre Dame] hotel visiting with their coaches and players-pure class!"

Peter took over travel duties earlier this fall for his late brother Ben, who had become Herbstreit's travel companion as he bounces between Thursday Night Football, College GameDay, and prime-time college football calls alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler.

Monday night's national championship kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Be on the lookout for plenty more Peter content throughout the weekend.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

