Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Peter Helps ESPN Interview Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
With the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes set to square off in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night, ESPN's crew is getting ready for their call of the big game.
Color commentator Kirk Herbstreit—whose dog Peter has become an internet sensation as he travels the country with his father this football season—shared a photo of the young pup hanging out with them during an interview with Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
"Peter LOVES [Riley Leonard]!" Herbstreit wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Fun getting over to [Notre Dame] hotel visiting with their coaches and players-pure class!"
Peter took over travel duties earlier this fall for his late brother Ben, who had become Herbstreit's travel companion as he bounces between Thursday Night Football, College GameDay, and prime-time college football calls alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler.
Monday night's national championship kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Be on the lookout for plenty more Peter content throughout the weekend.