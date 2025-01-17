Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is officially coming to a close on Monday night, with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish squaring off in the national championship.
Here's a look at what's at stake, how to watch the game, and what time it'll kick off:
What's at Stake in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame?
The most obvious stake in this one is that the winner will be crowned the national champion.
Ohio State comes into Monday night at 13-2 and in the midst of a three-game win streak following their loss to Michigan in The Game. The Buckeyes are playing for their first national title since 2014—when the likes of Urban Meyer, Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, and co. won the first-ever College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame sits at 14-1 on the season and is riding a 13-game win streak. Their only loss on the season came in a late-September upset defeat at the hands of the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Fighting Irish have been rolling ever since, and are looking to capture their first national championship since 1988.
Other stakes on the line in this one include Ryan Day getting another leg up in his feud with Lou Holtz, Marcus Freeman coaching the Irish against the program he played for in college, and Freeman potentially coaching his last game for the Fighting Irish amid NFL head coaching interest.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Live
Monday night's matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be broadcast live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will air on ESPN with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color), and Holly Rowe (sideline) on the call.
On top of the main broadcast, ESPN will offer several different altcasts across their various channels.
Check out the full menu of options below:
Channel
Broadcast
ESPN
Main Feed
ESPN2
Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show
ESPNU
Command Center
ESPNNews
SkyCast
What Time Does Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Kick Off?
The CFP National Championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. Here's a look at when kickoff is in each U.S. time zone.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
7:30 p.m.
Central
6:30 p.m.
Mountain
5:30 p.m.
Pacific
4:30 p.m.