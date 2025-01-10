Kirk Herbstreit’s Orange Bowl Prediction Proved Eerily Accurate
Notre Dame fought back from a sleepy first half and overcame a 10–0 deficit to get past Penn State in the Orange Bowl and will now play for the national championship. It was a much-needed thrilling game in a College Football Playoff that hasn't featured many compelling contests.
Who could have seen that coming? Well, it wan't a total shot in the dark to suggest that a pick 'em game would be a 60-minute affair decided late. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit's gets high marks for his level of specificity.
"The difference in this game will be a critical turnover late," he predicted pregame. "Notre Dame will get it ... they'll turn it into points. That'll be the difference."
Before anyone goes to wild slapping him on the back, he was slightly off with his final score crystal ball, saying it'd be a 24–20 type of game when it was a 27–24 margin that manifested.
Still, pretty good.
When you make as many predictions as Herbstreit, you're going to get a lot of them way wrong. So it's important to remember the times you look like a genius.