Drew Allar Had a Brutally Honest Assessment of Backbreaking Interception
Penn State's quest for a national championship ended on Thursday night with a loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Nittany Lions looked to be in control for 29 minutes before the Irish gained their footing and turned it into an instant classic. There were big plays and big mistakes going back and forth with everything on the line.
Penn State's Drew Allar had the misfortune of making the last, most critical error when he threw late over the middle for a Christian Gray interception. A few plays later, Irish kicker Mitch Jeter sent his team into the title game—and the Nittany Lions into the offseason.
After the game Allar, who had a fantastic year to earn the trust of Franklin, had to face the media and break down what happened on the fateful play.
"I should have just thrown it away when I felt the first two progressions not open just because of the situation we were in," he said.
Allar added that he was trying to bury the throw at his receiver's feet to live another down. Obviously the ball came out much higher and in more danger than he intended, resulting in the most painful of turnovers at the worst time.
Credit to Allar for providing a detailed answer in that situation. It's tough to imagine more trying circumstances for a college athlete—or a bigger stage.
His coach James Franklin spoke about where his quarterback goes from here, expressing confidence that he'll do it the right way and come out the other side.
“Drew is a passionate guy,” Franklin said. “He invests so much into his development but also his teammates and Penn State. He’ll handle this how he handles everything else — with a first-class approach.”