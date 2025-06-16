Kirk Herbstreit Had Perfect Two-Word Reaction to Fan Making Fun of His Love for Dogs
Kirk Herbstreit is a big dog guy, as all college football fans know. He's long been known to have one of his dogs by his side at all the big games he calls and just about everyone loves seeing his dogs because dogs are awesome.
On Sunday, Herbstreit shared a photo of his dog, Pete, with a nice message about Father's Day, tweeting: "Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Fathers Day as well!"
Well, one person on X didn't sure didn't seem to be a fan of the photo and blasted Herbstreit for sharing such a nice thing. They tweeted: "Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50."
Herbstreit perfectly put that fan in their place with this two-word reply: "Poor Fella."
Well played, Kirk Herbstreit. Keep posting photos of your pups because dogs are awesome and deserve all the love and attention.