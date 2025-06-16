SI

Kirk Herbstreit Had Perfect Two-Word Reaction to Fan Making Fun of His Love for Dogs

Andy Nesbitt

Kirk Herbstreit with his dog Peter before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Kirk Herbstreit with his dog Peter before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirk Herbstreit is a big dog guy, as all college football fans know. He's long been known to have one of his dogs by his side at all the big games he calls and just about everyone loves seeing his dogs because dogs are awesome.

On Sunday, Herbstreit shared a photo of his dog, Pete, with a nice message about Father's Day, tweeting: "Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Fathers Day as well!"

Well, one person on X didn't sure didn't seem to be a fan of the photo and blasted Herbstreit for sharing such a nice thing. They tweeted: "Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50."

Herbstreit perfectly put that fan in their place with this two-word reply: "Poor Fella."

Well played, Kirk Herbstreit. Keep posting photos of your pups because dogs are awesome and deserve all the love and attention.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Football