Kirk Herbstreit's Dog, Peter, Looked to Have the Time of His Life at the Rose Bowl
As all of his golden retrievers tend to do, Kirk Herbstreit's dog Peter has become the latest internet sensation as the two travel the country this football season.
In his latest appearance in a piece of wholesome and adorable content, the 14-month-old pup was given a media credential, dubbed the "Director of Snuggles," and galloped across the field ahead of his father's call of the 2025 Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif.
Take a look:
Earlier this fall, Peter took over for his late brother Ben as Herbstreit's travel companion as he spends this time of year bouncing across the states for appearances on Thursday Night Football, College GameDay and primetime college football calls alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler for ABC/ESPN.
"I would call this a meteoric rise for him," said Fowler as they showed Peter in front of his own, custom-made locker. "He hasn't been on the scene that long."
Ben would be proud.