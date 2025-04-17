Kirk Herbstreit Sent the Sweetest Message to Lee Corso After ESPN Retirement News
Lee Corso is finally hanging up his headgear.
Corso's legendary four-decade run on ESPN's College GameDay is coming to an end after the network announced Thursday that he will work his final show during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Aug. 30.
Fellow college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was one of the first to congratulate the 89-year-old icon on his historic broadcasting career, sending Corso a lovely message on social media shortly after the news broke.
"Coach, this is Kirk. Just wanted to say I love you," Herbstreit said. "I thank you for so many lessons you taught me almost 30 years together. I've enjoyed sitting next to you, watching you do your thing. So much fun. We've had so many great moments on the show, off the show.
"This is a celebration for everything that you did for the sport, for College GameDay. You're an icon, you're a once-in-a-lifetime person, a once-in-a-lifetime broadcaster. It's been a special time for all of us as college football fans to watch you do your thing.
"You're brilliant, and you and I have a special bond and always will. I just really wanted to say how much I appreciate you, love you, and enjoyed being your teammate throughout all these years. You've earned this retirement, man. Congratulations. Hope you'll still be with us and come around in the fall on Saturdays. Take care of yourself and look forward to seeing you soon. I love you, buddy."
So sweet.
Congrats to Corso, and wishing him a very happy retirement.