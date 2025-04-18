Kyren Lacy's Agent Releases Statement Following Death of Wide Receiver Prospect
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at 988lifeline.org.
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 13, less than two weeks ahead of when he was expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
Five days following the receiver's death, his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, released a statement addressing the tragedy.
"No time ever feels appropriate to release a statement of this magnitude," Arceneaux wrote. "I've been processing this loss in private with Kyren's family and loved ones and with their permission, I would like to share the following.
"Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person. In December, Alliance was blessed to welcome Kyren into our family. His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone. Staff and clients alike. ...As stated by his attorney, there was a high probability that the felony charge of negligent homicde would have been declined by a Grand Jury this past Monday. Kyren was heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jury's decision. That aside, the system failed us, and now we are mourning the loss of two lives.
"...K2 - You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL in just a week's time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying - all without the facts - were too much to bear. We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on his team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant."
Lacy was found dead after fleeing the scene of a verbal argument with family members in which Lacy fired his gun into the ground. He left before police arrived, and police tried to execute a traffic stop of Lacy's vehicle. His car crashed after he was pursued for several miles, and the gunshot wound was discovered when officers tried to take him into custody.
Separately, Lacy was facing charges of negligent homicide after being involved in a felony hit-and-run in January that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall in Louisiana. The Grand Jury was set to begin reviewing evidence related to that crime this past Monday.