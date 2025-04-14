Kyren Lacy, Former LSU WR, Died of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot, Police Say
Kyren Lacy, a former wide receiver for both LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette and a 2025 NFL draft hopeful, died in Houston on Saturday night. He was 24 years old.
According to a report by Harris County Sheriff's office, Lacy died following an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lacy's vehicle crashed after being pursued by police for several miles, and the gunshot wound was discovered as officers attempted to bring him into custody. He was pronounced dead at the scene by attending EMS personnel.
Deputies were first dispatched to respond to a call by one of Lacy's family members, who said that Lacy had fired his gun into the ground after a verbal argument with her. He left before police arrived, and the attempted traffic stop took place at around 11:35 p.m. CT, about 20 minutes after officers responded to the call.
Lacy was arrested and charged in January with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle, weeks after a fatal car crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall in Louisiana.
According to the allegations, Lacy "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone,” causing a truck in the opposite lane to abruptly brake and swerve. As a result, two other cars collided head-on, including the one carrying Hall. Lacy was also accused of leaving the scene "without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash."
A grand jury was set to begin reviewing evidence of Lacy's case on Monday.