Lane Kiffin Seen Getting Screamed at by Ole Miss Fans While Boarding Jet for LSU
Lane Kiffin is officially out as the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels and officially in as the coach of the LSU Tigers after a wild few weeks of speculation came to an end Sunday with the coach announcing his departure from a team that is 11-1 and primed for a run in the College Football Playoff.
Kiffin shared a statement, which was immediately ripped by fans, on Sunday explaining why he was leaving Ole Miss for LSU and how his hopes of coaching the Rebels in the playoffs was denied by the school's athletic director, Keith Carter.
Shortly after that statement was released, Kiffin was seen boarding a private jet in Oxford for the short flight to Baton Rouge.
Lots of Ole Miss fans made their way to the airport and they let their former coach have it, as they were heard booing Kiffin and also yelling some bad words at him.
Here's video of that heated moment, with a warning about the bad language:
Here's another look at Kiffin getting on the jet:
And here are some of those fans flipping Kiffin the bird as his jet made its way out of town:
Kiffin spent six seasons at Ole Miss and led this year's team to a program-best 11-1 record and likely berth in the College Football Playoff.
But now he won't be leading them in the postseason. Instead that will be former defensive coordiantor Pete Golding, who was named the "permanent" coach shortly after Kiffin's decision was made.
"Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school. For our program to begin preparing for its future, both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement. "With this development, we could not be more excited to announce Pete Golding as the next head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.
Kiffin takes over a LSU team that went 7-5 this year and fired former head coach Brian Kelly last month.
It's safe to say Ole Miss fans will likely greet Kiffin with similar words and fingers the next time he's in Oxford.