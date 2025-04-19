Lane Kiffin Had Blunt Response to Carson Beck Reportedly Earning $4.3 Million at Miami
Following the 2024 season, Carson Beck became one of the biggest names to hit the transfer portal, transferring from Georgia to Miami. Beck left the Bulldogs and went to Miami on a massive NIL deal that is reportedly worth $4.3 million.
According to On 3's NIL valuations, Beck is the second-highest earning college football player, only behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who On 3 lists as making an estimated $6.5 million.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin learned that Beck's NIL deal is estimated at $4.3 million while talking about the state of college football during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast and was surprised to hear how that Beck is making that much.
“Miami gave him $4.3 million?" Kiffin asked. "Did they watch his game against us?”
During the 2024 season, Georgia's game against Ole Miss was one of two games Beck lost all season. In that 28-10 loss, Beck completed 20 of 31 passes for 186 yards, no touchdowns, and one pick. Overall on the year, Beck completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In comparison, On 3 has estimated Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's NIL valuation at $1.8 million, and Dart threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Though Kiffin was surprised to hear what Beck is making, he clarified that he is not upset with the student-athletes, but the current system in college football, which often enables players to easily leave programs when something isn't going well.
"I don't like this part that they leave because it's an easy way out, because it's not going well," Kiffin said. "If they don't stay, they don't work through that. ... We're discipling them to get them to be accountable, well they just go to the next place sometimes and get more money."
"I don't ever get mad at the kids," Kiffin said. "It's not their fault. The system, [they] can go get it. It's free market with no cap and in some areas, unlimited boosters."