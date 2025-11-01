SI

Even LeBron James Couldn't Believe Jeremiah Smith's One-Handed TD Grab

Jeremiah Smith grabbed two touchdowns in Ohio State’s 38–14 win over Penn State.

Blake Silverman

Jeremiah Smith had two touchdown catches against Penn State Saturday
Jeremiah Smith had two touchdown catches against Penn State Saturday / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Although it wasn’t easy for the entirety of the game, top-ranked Ohio State continued to roll Saturday with a 38–14 win over Penn State to keep their perfect season alive as they hope to defend their College Football Playoff title.

The Nittany Lions, still reeling from the school’s canning of James Franklin, made the game interesting with two second-quarter scores to go into half time with just a three-point deficit. Penn State’s two touchdowns in the first half were the only point’s they’d see on the day, though, as the Buckeyes scored 21 unanswered to run away with another dominant win at home.

Star sophomore receiver Jeremiah Smith put the exclamation point on the win with one of the best touchdown grabs you’ll ever see. With just under 10 minutes left in the game, he caught a wobbler from quarterback Julian Sayin that was tipped just in front of the goal line and side-stepped into the end zone for the score.

Just look how far he stretched out to make the incredible catch with one hand:

He even earned some props from Lakers superstar and Akron, Ohio native (and diehard Buckeyes fan) LeBron James:

The impeccable grab was Smith’s second touchdown catch on the day, with six receptions for 123 yards. He now has nine touchdowns and 725 receiving yards on the year, plus another score on the ground.

Ohio State moves to 8–0 as they head to West Lafayette, Ind. to play Purdue next week.

