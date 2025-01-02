LeBron James Couldn’t Get Enough of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Dominance
No. 1 College Football Playoff seed Oregon wasn't looking much like a No. 1 seed at all during the first half of Wednesday's Rose Bowl. The Ducks trailed 34–0 before getting on the board to cut the lead to 34–8 at the half.
A touchdown late in the second quarter finally put the Ducks on the board, but it's safe to say Oregon fans aren't feeling great right now. Buckeyes fans, meanwhile, are likely reveling in the domination.
Case in point: OSU die-hard LeBron James.
The Los Angeles Lakers forward took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening to express some support for a Buckeyes shut-out, though he did so in a ... slightly head-scratching fashion.
"KEEP IT GOING!!!!" James wrote. "BELT TO A--."
That's certainly one way to put it.
If Oregon gets its act together and pulls off a comeback, it will head to the Cotton Bowl to face Texas with a national championship berth on the line. The likelier outcome, however, is Buckeyes-Longhorns.