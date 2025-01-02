Chris Fowler Has Priceless Reaction to Ohio State Taking 31-0 Lead Over Oregon in Rose Bowl
It was all Buckeyes in the first half of the 2024-25 Rose Bowl Game.
Over the first 30 minutes of the CFP quarterfinal contest, Ohio State made Oregon look silly, out-gaining the Ducks in yards 390-139 while taking a 34-8 lead into halftime.
It was all bad, and everyone seemed to know it—including ESPN's broadcast team. While sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed an injury update from Oregon's bench, OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run that gave them a four-score lead. It led to this on-point, priceless reaction from play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler:
"And the bad news gets worse."
That it did, Chris. That it did.
The winner of Wednesday's contest in Pasadena will move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they'll take on No. 5 Texas in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. That one will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 from Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.