SI

Chris Fowler Has Priceless Reaction to Ohio State Taking 31-0 Lead Over Oregon in Rose Bowl

"And the bad news gets worse."

Mike Kadlick

Ohio State had it going early and often against Oregon.
Ohio State had it going early and often against Oregon. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was all Buckeyes in the first half of the 2024-25 Rose Bowl Game.

Over the first 30 minutes of the CFP quarterfinal contest, Ohio State made Oregon look silly, out-gaining the Ducks in yards 390-139 while taking a 34-8 lead into halftime.

It was all bad, and everyone seemed to know it—including ESPN's broadcast team. While sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed an injury update from Oregon's bench, OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run that gave them a four-score lead. It led to this on-point, priceless reaction from play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler:

"And the bad news gets worse."

That it did, Chris. That it did.

The winner of Wednesday's contest in Pasadena will move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they'll take on No. 5 Texas in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. That one will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 from Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football