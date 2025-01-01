Texas Outlasts Arizona State in Peach Bowl Double Overtime Thriller
Wednesday’s Peach Bowl between Arizona State and Texas turned from potential blowout to instant classic, with the Sun Devils pushing the Longhorns to the absolute brink before ultimately falling just short in double overtime, 39–31.
Texas looked like it might cruise to victory early on in the game, jumping out to a 17–3 lead as the Sun Devils ended the first half on two turnovers on downs and a missed field goal. Arizona State was moving the ball, but simply could not finish their drives, and star running back Cam Skattebo was clearly frustrated with their struggles.
Heading into the game, Skattebo had boasted that no one, especially not the Texas defense, could stop him. In the fourth quarter, Skattebo did his best to prove exactly that, taking matters into his own handsdespite clearly not feeling his best on the sidelines.
After Texas stretched its lead to 24–8, Arizona State dialed up a trick play on fourth-and-2 from just past midfield, with Skattebo taking a toss and cocking back to deliver a deep ball to wide receiver Malik McClain, who scampered into the end zone.
A successful two-point conversion made it a one-possession game. And the Sun Devils weren’t done.
After intercepting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Arizona State’s offense picked back up right where it left off, with Skattebo breaking free for a 62-yard reception to get his team back in the red zone. A penalty got the Sun Devils to the goal line, and Skattebo cleaned up with a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game with just five minutes to play.
Both teams traded failed drives to end the game, including two missed field goal attempts from Texas kicker Bert Auburn. After he doinked a potential game-winner in the final seconds of regulation, the Peach Bowl was heading to overtime.
In the first extra period, the Sun Devils took the Longhorns to the brink. After Skattebo made another bowling ball move into the end zone to take the lead on the first possession, Arizona State’s defense forced Texas into a fourth-and-13, with one stop between them and a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
But it all fell apart. A play away from the end of their season, Ewers found wide receiver Matthew Golden in the end zone to tie the game.
Then, on the first play of the second overtime period, Ewers did it again, delivering a dime to tight end Gunner Helm to put the pressure back on Arizona State.
The Sun Devils needed one more answer, and they just couldn’t find it. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was picked off to end the game.
With the win, Texas moves on to face the winner of the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
It was a heroic effort from Skattebo and the Sun Devils, who entered the game as 12.5-point underdogs against Texas. They might not have reached the next round of the playoffs, but they proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they belonged.