Lee Corso Aced Final 'College GameDay' Picks With Perfect Record
ESPN celebrated the career of Lee Corso on Saturday, with plenty of remembrances and special moments teed up for his final appearance on College GameDay.
It was an episode to remember, with Corso getting love from coworkers past and present and making one last headgear pick for the road.
While Corso’s headgear pick—No. 4 Ohio State over No. 1 Texas—obviously garnered the most coverage, he also picked the rest of the big-game slate for Week 1 of the college football season alongside the rest of the GameDay crew.
And he absolutely crushed it.
Corso went six-for-six with his picks on the day, including calling his shot on two upsets as the only panelist to pick the underdog.
His boldest call of the weekend came when he was the only one to pick Florida State to upset No. 8 Alabama. "Florida State is my school," Corso said, speaking fondly as an alumnus. “I wouldn’t pick against them. Florida State upsets Alabama.”
Florida State pulled off the upset, taking a 31–17 victory.
Corso was also the only man at the desk to pick the No. 9 LSU to win on the road at No. 4 Clemson.
“My pick to win the National Championship is LSU. The Tigers beat the Tigers,” Corso said. The Tigers came through for him, with a 17–10 win.
Regarding Tennessee vs. Syracuse, Corso joined the panel in picking the Volunteers to come out victorious, but went a step further than the rest of the desk, saying, “Tennessee with a new quarterback destroys Syracuse. Destroys them. Big game. Cover, cover."
Tennessee, favored by 13.5-points, took down the Orange, 45–26.
Corso also called South Carolina covering the spread against Virginia Tech. “South Carolina has a superstar at quarterback, as you said, in Sellers. He’s gonna be a top leading candidate next year for the Heisman. South Carolina... Biiiiiiiiig win.”
The Gamecocks didn’t just win—they won big, covering the spread as 7-point favorites over the Hokies in a 21–11 victory.
Corso was five-for-five going into Sunday night’s game between No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami.
“Miami upsets the Irish,” Corso had said on Saturday. “Orange out. I don’t ever bet against the Irish ... except today.”
Carson Beck and the Hurricanes did just enough to keep Corso’s weekend perfect, defending their home field with a 27–24 win.
Across the internet, fans who had tailed Corso’s picks celebrated the legend going out on top.
On one hand, can we please get Corso back on television next week to keep picking games? The man is on fire!
On the other, what an absolutely epic way to go out. He called one massive upset, two more underdogs winning outright, and a few big favorite calls to boot.
Aside from the game picks, Corso also predicted the final four of the College Football Playoff, picking Penn State over Notre Dame and LSU over Clemson in the semifinals, and the LSU Tigers to lift the national championship.
We’ll have to wait a little while to see if he called that one too, but I wouldn’t bet against him.