Lee Corso's Final 'College GameDay' Headgear Pick Had Football World Choked Up
Lee Corso's incredible 38-year run on ESPN's College GameDay has come to a close.
His final show took place in Columbus, Ohio, where it all began, ahead of the big showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State Saturday. The 90-year-old college football legend chose the Buckeyes, throwing on a Brutus Buckeye mascot head before signing off for the final time. Although one last "not so fast" would have been electric, the Ohio State pick is a fitting one.
He chose the Buckeyes in his first-ever headgear pick before they beat Penn State in 1996. According to Cole's GameDay Blog, who tracks all of Corso's picks, he has went 286-144 in headgear selections for a 66.51% winning percentage.
Below is the full video of his final pick, which included an awesome tribute from the Ohio State marching band.
Football fans and personalities couldn't believe they will soon see a College GameDay world without Corso:
College GameDay will travel to Norman, Okla., next week when No. 14 Michigan heads to play No. 18 Oklahoma. The next broadcast certainly won't be the same without Corso on the desk.