Where Is College GameDay for Week 1 of the 2025 Season?
College football is back. And with that comes the return of ESPN's College GameDay.
The GameDay crew will head back to the desk to open the season and celebrate legendary analyst Lee Corso's final show. ESPN had a tough call to make with two top-10 matchups on Saturday of Week 1. There's No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 9 LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., plus No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
They decided to go to the school that holds the most all-time College GameDay appearances that also happens to be the defending College Football Playoff champions. Hopefully the Buckeyes are ready, because their fans get to host one of the most anticipated editions of College GameDay ever.
Here's everything you need to know about ESPN's Week 1 College GameDay show as they celebrate Corso's extraordinary run:
Where Is College GameDay Week 1?
ESPN will bring College GameDay to Columbus, Ohio for the Week 1 matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas. The hosts will celebrate Corso's final show after he announced earlier this year that Week 1 of this season will also mark his last broadcast.
Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban on the desk. The program will begin on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET and run until kickoff between the Buckeyes and Longhorns at Ohio Stadium at noon (the game will air on Fox). Ohio State leads all programs in hosting College GameDay broadcasts with 67. Alabama is closest with 60, followed by Florida (42). The Buckeyes also hold the record for most wins with GameDay in attendance (40), according to ESPN.
Who Is the Guest Picker for College GameDay Week 1?
ESPN has yet to announce the guest picker for the Week 1 College GameDay show in Columbus. The home team is normally represented with the guest picker, however we may see ESPN deviate from the norm due to Corso's last show. Some candidates with Ohio State ties could be A.J. Hawk, C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Joe Burrow or maybe even LeBron James. The Buckeyes will of course have some representation already on the desk with Herbstreit, who played quarterback from 1989 to '93. As that's the case, maybe we'll see some someone with ties to the Longhorns like Matthew McConaughey, Vince Young or Bijan Robinson. Corso's family could even get the call for his final show, too.
This post will be updated once the guest picker for Ohio State-Texas and Corso's final show is announced.
Will Lee Corso Be on College GameDay Week 1?
Corso will be on the desk for College GameDay ahead of Ohio State and Texas in Week 1. The special broadcast marks the 90-year-old's final show, as he announced earlier this year. The show already posted a special Corso tribute ahead of Week Zero action last Saturday, which was made up of emotional messages and closed by Herbstreit, who choked us all up as he struggled to get through his speech. We'll undoubtedly see tributes galore during the special show at Ohio Stadium. And after nearly 30 years of headgear picks, Corso's final selection won't be one to miss.
